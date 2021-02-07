Proteas

Rizwan's 50 extends Pakistan lead as Proteas struggle

Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan
Stu Forster / POOL / AFP

Wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan cracked a half century to strengthen Pakistan's lead and position over South Africa on the fourth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

At lunch, Pakistan were 217-8 with Rizwan on 73 and Nauman Ali batting on 10 as the home team now lead by 288 runs with two wickets in hand.

Pakistan, resuming on 129-6, have added 88 runs for the loss of Hasan Ali (five) and Yasir Shah (23) with left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and George Linde sharing wickets.

Linde has figures of 4-34 and Maharaj has taken 3-108 but they haven't managed to run through Pakistan's tail.

Hasan was the first to go when he was trapped leg-before in the sixth over of the day but Yasir helped Rizwan put on 53 for the eighth wicket in a stubborn stand.

Linde, who dropped Yasir off his own bowling when the batsman was on 15, finally had him caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to break the stand.

Rizwan has so far cracked eight boundaries in his seventh half century in his 13th Test.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

