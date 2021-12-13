Proteas

India blow as Rohit Sharma ruled out of SA Test series through injury

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Rohit Sharma. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
India have suffered a major blow on the eve of their tour of South Africa with the news that star batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series through injury.

Sharma, the Indian vice-captain was injured during a training session in Mumbai according to CricBuzz.

He will be replaced in the squad by Priyank Panchal who recently led the India A side on their recent tour of South Africa.

Sharma was rested for the home test series against New Zealand as Indian selectors looked to manage his workload.

The BCCI confirmed that Sharma suffered a hamstring strain although there is no news on whether he will play in the ODI series following the Tests.

Sharma was recently named India's white ball captain after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role. 


Read more on:
indiasouth africarohit sharmacricket
