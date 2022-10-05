2h ago

Rossouw's quick turnaround shows need for Proteas to back Bavuma: 'Everyone goes through this'

Heinz Schenk
  • Rilee Rossouw's superb and quick return to form is a compelling reason, according to him, for the Proteas to stick with Temba Bavuma.
  • The left-hander notes that his skipper just needs to believe in himself and realise that good form is just one decent knock away.
  • Rossouw also argues that the form of his teammates should allow Bavuma the freedom to find his touch in his own manner.

Rilee Rossouw believes his spectacular return to form in Tuesday's victory over India in the third T20 is the perfect illustration of why the Proteas need to stick with struggling skipper Temba Bavuma.

The dashing left-hander had - just as his captain - gone into the match on the back of consecutive ducks before spearheading the 49-run win with a magnificent, unbeaten 100 off just 48 deliveries.

Admitting it was Quinton de Kock's initial aggression that gave him confidence, Rossouw argues mere support from in-form teammates would allow Bavuma - who once again failed in Indore in being dismissed for just 3 - the relative freedom of regaining his mojo.

We back his captaincy, batting

"Temba's form isn't affecting the team at all," he said.

"We actually talked about it before the game. If someone is going to have a good day, they can carry the weight of someone who's not in great form. We literally saw it [in this match].

"It takes just one knock and Temba can be in the form of his life going into the World Cup. We just need to be there as a team for him because every professional goes through this. 

"It's about backing him and we do, whether it's his captaincy or his batting."

Rossouw's own exploits perhaps point the way too for Bavuma in terms of having faith in his own abilities, especially with the opportunity of three ODIs to get runs under his belt in a less frantic match environment.

"As a professional sportsman, you're going to have bad times," he said.

"It's about backing yourself, having belief in your ability. No matter the type of form you're in, your confidence needs to be high because those are two separate things.

"I actually had a chat to one of the assistant coaches about form and confidence and that's something I really believe in."

Having in-form teammates batting around one is also a vital factor.

"What got me in the mood was that one leg-side hit of Quinton where he just stepped across and hit it for six. That got my spirits up and made me realise that something special might be brewing in this game.

"It's great to see him finding form right before a big tournament," said Rossouw.

         
