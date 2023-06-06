SA A crushed by Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI despite Stubbs, Coetzee recovery job

The South Africa A side was well beaten by Sri Lanka A in the the second unofficial ODI in Pallekele on Tuesday.

The tourists endured a nightmare outing with the bat that saw their top order collapse to 29/6 before Tristan Stubbs (59 off 88) and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee (77 off 89) combined for a 111-run stand for the eight wicket.

That was enough to see South Africa recover to 175 all out in 43.2 overs, but it was always going to be an uphill battle from there.

All of Jordan Hermann (1), Matthew Breetzke (14), Zubayr Hamza (2), Tony de Zorzi (4), Kyle Verreynne (0) and Dewald Brevis (2) failed with the bat.

In reply, Sri Lanka cruised past the total in the 29th over thanks to an unbeaten century from opener Nishan Maduska (107* off 85) to level the series at 1-1.

The third and final unofficial ODI takes place on Thursday at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

SA A 175 all out in 43.2 (Coetzee 77, Stubbs 59)

Sri Lanka A 178/3 in 29 (Madushka 107*)

Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets