Proteas

48m ago

add bookmark

SA cricket legend Graeme Pollock on the mend after latest health setback

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graeme Pollock (Gallo Images)
Graeme Pollock (Gallo Images)
  • SA cricket legend Graeme Pollock is on the mend following his latest health setback.
  • The 76-year-old, who's been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease as well as colon cancer, has been in hospital for a procedure, but is likely to be released on Monday. 
  • Pollock's health struggles have taken a toll on his finances.

Fears over the health of Graeme Pollock, one of South Africa's greatest cricketers, has been allayed to an extent following his latest hospitalisation.

The 76-year-old's well-being has been indifferent ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease as well as colorectal cancer.

According to a close friend, who asked to remain anonymous, Pollock had been admitted for a "groin operation", though one Twitter user alleged that he was in emergency surgery to clear a bowel obstruction.

Nonetheless, it's understood that the elegant left-hander, who averaged 60.23 in 23 Tests before South Africa's isolation period, is on the mend.

"Yes, Graeme was in hospital for a procedure," the individual told Sport24.

"He was in ICU for a few days, but he's been transferred to a general ward. In fact, he's scheduled to be released from hospital (on Monday)."

Pollock's ill-health has taken its toll financially over the years.

His successful treatment for the cancer nearly bankrupted him and in 2014 he offered speaking and motivation services in India, where its governing body has set up a successful funding scheme for former players.

An online fundraiser campaign was set up for him late last year to assist with his living expenses at a retirement village in Fourways.

Pollock was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
England cruise past Sri Lanka to win 1st Test
Quinny's 50th Test cap: A time for honest reflection
UAE and Ireland to complete virus-hit cricket series
Read more on:
graeme pollockcricket
loading... Live
Titans 0
Knights 0
View More
loading... Live
Australia 369/10 & 294/10
India 336/10 & 4/0
View More
loading... Live
Knights 0
Titans 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11295 votes
Cricket
12% - 3232 votes
Football
19% - 5082 votes
Athletics
2% - 673 votes
Boxing
1% - 268 votes
Cycling
2% - 635 votes
Golf
5% - 1395 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2310 votes
Tennis
3% - 911 votes
Water sports
1% - 244 votes
American sports
1% - 327 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 885 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo