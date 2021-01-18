SA cricket legend Graeme Pollock on the mend after latest health setback

SA cricket legend Graeme Pollock is on the mend following his latest health setback.

The 76-year-old, who's been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease as well as colon cancer, has been in hospital for a procedure, but is likely to be released on Monday.

Pollock's health struggles have taken a toll on his finances.

Fears over the health of Graeme Pollock, one of South Africa's greatest cricketers, has been allayed to an extent following his latest hospitalisation.

The 76-year-old's well-being has been indifferent ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease as well as colorectal cancer.

According to a close friend, who asked to remain anonymous, Pollock had been admitted for a "groin operation", though one Twitter user alleged that he was in emergency surgery to clear a bowel obstruction.

Nonetheless, it's understood that the elegant left-hander, who averaged 60.23 in 23 Tests before South Africa's isolation period, is on the mend.

"Yes, Graeme was in hospital for a procedure," the individual told Sport24.

"He was in ICU for a few days, but he's been transferred to a general ward. In fact, he's scheduled to be released from hospital (on Monday)."

Pollock's ill-health has taken its toll financially over the years.

His successful treatment for the cancer nearly bankrupted him and in 2014 he offered speaking and motivation services in India, where its governing body has set up a successful funding scheme for former players.

An online fundraiser campaign was set up for him late last year to assist with his living expenses at a retirement village in Fourways.

Pollock was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

