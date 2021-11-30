Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

SA government confident India tour will go ahead: 'We will take all precautions'

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kyle Verreynne and Zubayr Hamza. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Kyle Verreynne and Zubayr Hamza. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has come out to bat for Cricket South Africa in saving the forthcoming tour by India.
  • The tour looked to be at risk after the Netherlands withdrew from their ODI series against South Africa after the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
  • India 'A' has remained in South Africa while the main side is set to arrive on 9 December.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has come to bat for Cricket South Africa, saying they'll pull out all the stops to ensure next month's all-format tour takes place.

The Omicron Covid-19 variant has threatened to derail CSA's summer, with the Netherlands postponing their ODI tour of South Africa after last week's discovery of the variant by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

India's main side is currently engaged in a two-Test series against New Zealand, with the second Test starting on 3 December in Mumbai, while the aim is for Virat Kohli's side to arrive in South Africa on 9 December.

The first of the three Tests will start at the Wanderers on 17 December, with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion, followed by the third one at Newlands in the New Year.

In the statement, the department said all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the series proceeds smoothly.

"South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. A full Bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and Indian A Teams as well as the two National Teams," the statement said.

The department was grateful at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for showing solidarity with South Africa in what is the 30th anniversary of South Africa's whistle-stop tour of India that heralded their return into international cricket after a 21-year absence.

India 'A' remained in South Africa and they're currently engaged with their South African counterparts in a four-day game at the Mangaung Oval.

"India's decision to show solidarity by choosing to continue with the tour of the Indian A-Team stands in contrast with several countries who have decided to close their borders and to restrict travel from Southern African after South Africa announced the detection of the new Omicron variant," the statement said.

"The South African government has expressed its appreciation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allowing the tour to continue and for not letting travel restrictions negatively impact on international sports."

Full statement:

The South African Government wishes to welcome the Indian ‘A’ Cricket Team that is currently in South Africa to play three unofficial test matches against the South African ‘A’ Team.

The Indian ‘A’ Team is based in Bloemfontein and will start the second match of the tour on 29 November 2021. The last match will commence on 6 December 2021.

The Indian National Cricket Team is also scheduled to visit South Africa and will play three games during their tour. The first will be played at the Wanderers and will start on 17 December, to be followed by the second match at Supersport Park on 26 December 2021 and the third match at Newlands on 3 January 2022.

While in South Africa the team will also play three One Day International games (ODIs) and four T20 matches, which will all be played at Newlands and Paarl.

South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. ‘A’ full Bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and Indian ‘A’ Teams as well as the two National Teams.

The tour of the Indian National Team marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s readmission to international cricket.

In 1991, India became the first country to host a South African Cricket Team after South Africa was banned from international cricket in 1970 by the International Cricket Council (ICC), following a resolution taken against the then South African government’s apartheid policy.

The anniversary will be celebrated by a commemorative event that will take place on 2 January 2022 in Cape Town. This event will also serve to highlight the strong ties between South Africa and India, which is once again demonstrated by the tour of the two Indian teams.

India’s decision to show solidarity by choosing to continue with the tour of the Indian ‘A’ Team stands in contrast with a number of countries who have decided to close their borders and to restrict travel from Southern African after South Africa announced the detection of the new Omicron variant.

The South African Government has expressed its appreciation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allowing the tour to continue and for not letting travel restrictions negatively impact on international sports.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasindia tourjohannesburgcricket
loading... Live
South Africa A 233/7
India A 0
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5457 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 933 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2814 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 4666 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo