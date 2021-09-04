SA opener Malan elated after match-winning ton: 'You never know how many chances you get'

Opener Janneman Malan is delighted with his century as he helped set up South Africa for victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

The 25-year-old has since recovered after suffering cramps during his knock of 121.

He says it was all about "trusting" his skills on the day and seizing every chance that comes his way.

Janneman Malan says he is seizing every opportunity that comes his way after his superb century set up the Proteas' win against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Saturday.

Malan anchored the Proteas' innings as he scored 121 off 135 balls with nine fours and one six.

Playing in only his ninth ODI, Malan has now notched up three centuries to date with last month's unbeaten 177 against Ireland still fresh on his mind.

Malan, who was awarded the player of the match accolade, admits that Saturday's success had a lot to do with adapting and trusting in his instincts.

"It's a big privilege for me to play for my country. Every time I play, I want to take a chance because you never know how many chances you get," Malan told reporters.

"Obviously, after the first game, I saw what all the other batsmen [had] done and I just tried to adapt. It's just giving your best every game and trusting your skills.

"You don't want to think about it too hard... You've got to do what you've got to do in a game, I don't know what to make of it. I was fortunate to have such a good start."

The Proteas opener battled with cramps in the latter stages of his knock and did not take the field in Sri Lanka's run chase.

"I was a bit bummed that I couldn't go out and field with the boys, it was just very hot and my body couldn't recover in time. It's all stable now, I just need a rest day," Malan said in the post-match press conference.

The 25-year-old shared vital partnerships with Reeza Hendricks (51) and Heinrich Klaasen (43) as South Africa posted 283/6 after rain reduced the match to 47 overs a side.

Tabraiz Shamsi led the Proteas bowling attack as they bowled the hosts out for 197 in 36.4 overs, chasing a DLS revised target of 265 from 41 overs following a second rain interruption.

Shamsi took a career-best five for 49 in 7.4 overs as Sri Lanka fell 67 runs short.

"We underestimated how full you can go on this wicket, but credit to the bowlers, we started great and we bowled well today. The batters are in a good space and it's good when the team can tick off both fronts," added Malan.

The three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1, with the decider set for Tuesday at the same venue.

Malan says the Proteas will polish their performance of Saturday and will continue implementing their "good blueprint".

"We want to have targets that we can hit and if we do, we have a good chance on winning the game," he said.

"Credit must go to the players and coaches for setting those targets, I think it's a good blueprint to have and try and find a way to get there throughout the game.

"Into the last game, we're going to try and keep polishing more, we don't have to do a lot."