SA star Lizelle Lee crowned ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

Proteas women's opening batter, Lizelle Lee, has been honoured with the 2021 ICC Women's One-Day International (ODI) Cricketer of the Year accolade.

The right-hander scored 632 runs in the 50-over format last year, averaging a whopping 90.28 in 11 games, with five half-centuries and an unbeaten ton as she helped South Africa to second spot on the ICC Women's ODI Rankings.

Her undefeated 132 off 131 balls (16 fours, 2 sixes) against India in Lucknow in March 2021 was undoubtedly the highlight of the year for the 29-year-old, with the knock propelling the SA women to a six-run victory and a 2-1 series lead before they wrapped up a historic series win in the next game.

Lee has remained atop the Women's ODI batting rankings on 761 points, in front of Australia's Alyssa Healy (75) and India's Mithali Raj (738).

In 2022, Lee and her Proteas team-mates will set their sights on the Women's Cricket World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand from 4 March - 3 April.