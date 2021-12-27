SA U-19s take 6 wickets for 7 runs to secure dramatic win in Windies tour opener

South Africa's U-19s secured a dramatic 18-run win over the West Indies in their first Youth One-Day International in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

Following a delayed start to the game at the Cumberland Playing Field, after losing the toss and being asked to bat, the South Africans were bowled out for 146 after 34.2.

It didn't look good for the visitors at that point, but a remarkable fight back from captain George van Heerden’s team saw the Windies skittled for 128.

The triumph gives South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as the youngsters ramp up preparations for the 2022 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, also to be played in the West Indies.

Despite a positive start at the crease thanks to a 56-run opening stand from Jade Smith (34) and Ethan Cunningham (30), the SA U19s soon found themselves in trouble on 101/5, with West Indian fast bowler, Anderson Mahase (4/33) wreaking havoc with four top-order wickets.



South Africa were eventually dismissed before reaching the 150-run mark, with spinner Onaje Amory picking up three wickets of his own to put the host nation in a commanding position at the halfway mark of the 50-over clash.

Faced with an uphill battle, the SA U19s made a bright start with ball in hand, picking up two early wickets through Liam Alder (1/40) and Kwena Maphaka (1/13) to leave their opponents on 20/2 after 7.4 overs.

The momentum shifted once again, this time in the favour of the home team, as two half-century partnerships starring through Ackeem Auguste (27) and top-scorer Giovante Depeiza (39) guided the West Indies to 121/4, needing 26 runs to win with more than 28 overs in hand.

With the SA U19s staring down the barrel, a combination of fielding brilliance and wickets from Dewald Brevis (3/36) and Andile Simelane (2/5) helped the visitors take an incredible six wickets for just seven runs as the islanders collapsed to 128 all out within 34.3 overs, falling 19 runs short of the target.

"In true South African spirit, there was nothing fancy to this win. It was just a dog fight, and I am helluva proud of the boys," SA head coach, Shukri Conrad said.

"It has been a tough week for us, traveling around the world, being given all the protocols etc. It’s a fantastic win for the boys and hopefully, this not only sets up the tour well but for the next month and a bit we are in the Caribbean."

The second match takes places on Tuesday, 28 December.