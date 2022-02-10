Proteas

Proteas' skipper says Sarel Erwee has inside lane as KP's replacement for New Zealand series

Khanyiso Tshwaku
South African batter Keegan Petersen (AFP)
  • Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar felt Sarel Erwee has the inside lane to replace Keegan Petersen for the New Zealand Test series.
  • Petersen tested positive for Covid-19 and that ruled him out of the tour.
  • Erwee has better first-class numbers than his competitor Zubayr Hamza.

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar has given the clearest indication that Dolphins opener Sarel Erwee is the man to replace Keegan Petersen at first drop for the Proteas for the New Zealand series. 

Petersen tested positive for Covid-19 and was unable to travel with the Test side to New Zealand. That opened up a berth for either Erwee or Zubayr Hamza.

While Hamza has stepped up for South Africa A, he doesn't have the first-class body of work that's seen Erwee become a regular tourist with the Test team.

Elgar said both had decent claims, but Erwee seemed to be the man with the inside lane. "We've got the option of Sarel Erwee. He's been on a few tours with us now and I'd think he's maybe the favourite now," Elgar said.

"We also have Zubayr Hamza who comes with South Africa A runs under his belt. He's ticked some boxes.

"I'd say it’s those two options at the moment, but we haven't reached a finalisation yet as to who is the guy we're going to go with.

"Sarel has been with us for the longest time and served us brilliantly as the 12th man. In terms of the pecking order, a guy like Sarel is just ahead of Zuby.

New Zealand will be facing South Africa for the first time at home since 2017, a gap that Elgar found to be unacceptable because of the similarities the team's share.

In that gap though, South Africa have had retirements and regressed, while New Zealand improved to the point of being World Test Championships.

"It's a bit disappointing we don't get to play against New Zealand because I've loved the series I've been part of," Elgar said.

"They're fierce competitors and like us, they love to win and their cricket has been brilliant. There's a reason why they won the World Test Championship.

"It's going to be a great chance to match and Test ourselves against a side that's playing at their peak at the moment."

Read more on:
proteasnew zealand tourdean elgarchristchurchcricket
