SA's Laura Wolvaardt breaks Quinton de Kock's ODI record, earns Kolisi praise

South African Laura Wolvaardt's reputation as one of the most exciting youngsters in world cricket is growing all the time.

Still just 21, the Proteas opener was in superb touch in the opening ODI against India in Luckmore on Sunday, contributing 80 in an opening stand of 169 with Lizelle Lee (83*) as the visitors cruised to a commanding eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In the process, Wolvaardt reached 2 000 ODI runs in her 54th match but, more significantly, she became the youngest South African of all time to that milestone.

At 21 years and 315 days, Wolvaardt broke the record that was previously held by Quinton de Kock, who was 23 years and 48 days when he reached 2 000 ODI runs.

In terms of the women's national side, the previous youngest to the milestone was Dane van Niekerk, who got there when she was 25.

The news drew applause throughout the South African cricket community, and even Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was impressed.

"What a great achievement! So proud of you and your team," Kolisi wrote.

Wolvaardt, who made her ODI debut back in 2016, has scored 18 half-centuries and two centuries from her 53 innings for her country.

The second ODI takes place in Lucknow on Tuesday.