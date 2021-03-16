SA's Lizelle Lee surges to top ICC ODI batting rankings

Lizelle Lee's performance in the fourth ODI against India in Lucknow has seen her rise back to the top of the ODI batting rankings.

Following her unbeaten ton in the third ODI, Lee struck 69 on Sunday as the Proteas clinched the five-ODI series.

Proteas fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka moved one spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Proteas women's opener Lizelle Lee has become the number one-ranked batter in the ICC ODI rankings following South Africa's seven-wicket win against India on Sunday.

Lee has been in fine touch in the ongoing five-match ODI series in India, scoring 83*, 4, 132* and 69.

Following her 20th half-century on Sunday, Lee shot up seven spots to become the top-ranked batter in the ICC Women's ODI batter rankings.

Lee displaced England batter Tammy Beaumont to hold an eight-point lead and remains the only South African to top the women's ODI batting rankings.

This is the second time that Lee has topped the ODI batting charts, having earlier taken the number one position in June 2018.

Lee's reign at that time only lasted for three days as she was overtaken by Australia star all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Proteas batter Laura Goodall, whose career-best unbeaten 59 not out helped seal the decisive win on Sunday, has gained 27 places to reach 48th position.

Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka, who has gone wicketless in the ODI series, has advanced one place to ninth among bowlers and gained two slots to reach 100th among batters. Off-spinner Nondumiso Shangase has moved up 18 places to 68th among bowlers.

The Proteas take an unassailable 3-1 lead with the final ODI scheduled on Wednesday (05:30 SA time).

ICC Women's ODI rankings:

Batters

1. Lizelle Lee (RSA) - 773

2. Tammy Beaumont (ENG) - 765

3. Meg Lanning (AUS) - 749

4. Stafanie Taylor (WI) - 746

5. Alyssa Healy (AUS) - 741

6. Amy Satterthwaite (NZ) - 740

7. Smriti Mandhana (IND) - 719

8. Laura Wolvaardt (RSA) - 699

9. Mithali Raj (IND) - 693

10. Ellyse Perry (AUS) - 691

Bowlers

1. Jess Jonassen (AUS) - 804

2. Megan Schutt (AUS) - 735

3. Shabnim Ismail (RSA) - 733

4. Marizanne Kapp (RSA) - 725

5. Jhulan Goswami (IND) - 687

6. Ellyse Perry (AUS) - 666

7. Katherine Brunt (ENG) - 655

8. Poonam Yadav (IND) - 654

9. Ayabonga Khaka (RSA) - 651

10. Shikha Pandey (IND) - 623