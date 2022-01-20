Proteas

SA umpire Marais Erasmus 'honoured' after reaching 100th ODI milestone

Compiled by Lynn Butler
  • South Africa's Marais Erasmus has officiated in his 100th ODI as an on-field umpire, becoming the third South African to reach the milestone.
  • Erasmus says he is honoured to serve the game he loves as hopes to continue to officiate the best of his ability.
  • The ICC has congratulated its award-winning umpire as he stands in the ongoing three-match ODI series between the Proteas and India.

The opening ODI between the Proteas and India saw South African umpire Marais Erasmus officiating in his 100th men's One-Day International (ODI) series as an on-field umpire.

Erasmus reached the landmark at Boland Park, a ground where he played for Boland in his playing career from 1988/89 to 1996-97.

Erasmus scored 1 913 runs and took 131 wickets in 53 first-class matches. In List A matches, he scored 322 runs and took 48 wickets. 

The 57-year-old, who won the ICC Umpire of the Year award in 2016 and 2017, has also officiated in 70 Test matches, 35 Men's T20Is and 18 Women's T20Is since making his international debut in February 2006.

Erasmus became only the third South African umpire to stand in 100 ODIs, behind Rudi Koertzen (209) and David Orchard (107).

"It is an honour to be officiating in my 100th ODI. I have enjoyed my time as an umpire and will continue to do my best in the times to come," said Erasmus.

"My experience as a player has obviously helped me during my journey and I am privileged to remain connected with the game.

"I thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket South Africa and all my colleagues for their support. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends, without whom I could not have come so far."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) congratulated Erasmus for officiating in his 100th ODI and he received a token before Wednesday's match in Paarl.

"Marais is a very consistent umpire with a fine temperament. It is no surprise that he has reached this milestone and I am sure he will continue to do well in the coming years," said Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees.

"I congratulate him on behalf of everyone at the ICC and wish him all the best for the future. He has served the game well and is a role model for many aspiring umpires the world over."

Erasmus becomes the 18th umpire in the world to officiate in 100 ODIs and says that getting to that milestone was never a thought when his journey first began in Nairobi in 2007 when Kenya played Canada.

"When you start out, you never look that far ahead. It's obviously a new thing and you try to enjoy those moments, which is what I've done," said Erasmus on the CSA website.

"But as you get on to the third and fourth and fifth year, you naturally then think about reaching 50 or whatever landmark is closest. So getting 100 is fantastic, but it's not part of the goal-setting. You just want to be there and do the best job you possibly can."

