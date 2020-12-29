Proteas

SA's return to lockdown won't impact Proteas v Sri Lanka - CSA

Proteas training at Centurion (Gallo)
Cricket South Africa (CSA) says the country's return to an adjusted Level 3 lockdown will not impact the Proteas' ongoing Test against Sri Lanka. 

The first Test between the sides, which started on Boxing Day at Centurion, enters its fourth day on Tuesday with the Proteas in a commanding position and looking good for a much-needed victory. 

In a statement released late on Monday night, the interim CSA board expressed its confidence that the match would go ahead. 

"This evening President Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would enter Level 3 Covid-19 lockdown as of midnight," the statement read.   

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is aware of the many questions regarding the continuation of the Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. The new restrictions will not impact the SA v Sri Lanka international match currently underway at SuperSport Park in Centurion."

The statement then pointed out the regulations under Level 3, suggesting that the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannebsurg - starting on January 3 - would also be allowed to go ahead.  

The Regulations make provision for the following:   

'Sport, arts and culture activities, including both professional and non-professional matches, by recognised sporting bodies are allowed, subject to strict adherence to the times of operation as provided for in regulation 82(2) and the following: 

(a) Directions for sports matches issued by the Cabinet member responsible for sport after consultation with the Cabinet member responsible for health;

(b) only journalists, radio, television crew, security personnel, emergency medical services, and the necessary employees employed by the owners of the venue of the sport match, are allowed at the venue of the sport match;

(c) only the required number of players, match officials, support staff and medical crew required for the sport match, are allowed at the venue of the sport match;

(d) no spectators are allowed at the venue of the sports match;

(e) international sport, arts and culture events involving countries with a low or medium COVID -19 infection and transmission rate are allowed.’   

"We look forward to a final two days of absorbing Test match cricket," the statement concluded. 

- CSA media

