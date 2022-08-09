Proteas

50m ago

add bookmark

SA's world renowned 100-Test umpire Rudi Koertzen dies aged 73

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Umpire Rudi Koertzen shows a trophy after umpiring in his final test match during the second test match at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds. (Photo by Gareth Copley/PA Images via Getty Images)
Umpire Rudi Koertzen shows a trophy after umpiring in his final test match during the second test match at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds. (Photo by Gareth Copley/PA Images via Getty Images)
  • World renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen has died aged 73.
  • Rudi Koertzen Jnr reportedly told Algoa FM News that his father died on impact during a head-on collision.
  • Koertzen stood in 331 internationals - including 108 Tests - in a career that spanned 18 years before his 2010 retirement.

Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen, labelled the 'slow finger of death' by the media, has died in a car accident, a family member told AFP on Tuesday. He was 73.

"Rudi suffered fatal injuries after an accident near Stilbaai between Cape Town and Gqeberha," said the family spokesperson, who requested anonymity.

"My father went to a golf tournament with some friends and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf," his son Rudi told a Gqeberha radio station.

READ | Elgar gleeful as ex-Kolpaks bolster Proteas' England challenge: 'Stupid not to use them'

The South African team will wear black armbands on Wednesday in honour of Koertzen when they face England at Lord's in London in a Test match.

Koertzen first umpired in 1981, handled his maiden international assignment 11 years later, and retired in 2010 after a Test between Australia and Pakistan in Leeds, England.

He became known as the 'slow finger of death' because he very slowly raising his finger whenever indicating a batsman was out.

"Every umpire has their trademark and that was mine. The media labelled it the 'slow finger of death' and I found that pretty interesting. There is a story behind it," Koertzen said in an interview.

"When my umpiring career first began, I used to hold my hands in front of me and every time there was an appeal, I would fold them against my ribs," said Koertzen.

"The someone told me 'Rudi, you cannot do that. Every time you raise your hands to fold them, the bowler thinks you are going to give him a wicket'."

"So I started clasping my wrists at the back. The finger comes out slowly because it takes time for me to release my grasp at the back."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cricket south africarudi koertzencricket
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5046 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4440 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo