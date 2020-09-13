SASCOC clarify with ICC that they are not taking over SA cricket

South African cricket has been in turmoil for a number of months following various allegations, suspensions and resignations.

That led to the South African government asking SASCOC to look into the turmoil at Cricket South Africa.

SASCOC has written to the ICC to confirm that this does not mean they are taking over the running of the sport in South Africa.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has written to the ICC confirming they are not taking over cricket in the country.



SASCOC have exercised their right to intervene in the governance crisis facing Cricket South Africa. They have reportedly requested the sidelining of the CSA Board and specific executives as they investigate how CSA has been brought into disrepute.

However, The ICC has a strict policy that government cannot interfere with cricket in any ICC member nation. The SASCOC letter is to assure the ICC that this is not the case.

"Given the litany of complaints that has plagued CSA … there can be no doubt that CSA has been brought into disrepute and that its standing among players and ex-players, the media, the public and, most importantly, its stakeholders such as sponsors and the government, has dramatically diminished, resulting in a loss of trust and confidence in the organisation," read the email - that was signed by acting president Aleck Skhosana - in part.

"The task team will remain accountable to the Sascoc Board and the Members Council of CSA. There is thus no attempt to place CSA under administration as has been reported. Cricket belongs to its Members and the Sascoc resolution does not disturb that arrangement. What the resolution requires is for the CSA Board and those senior CSA executives who serve it on an ex officio basis to step aside in order to facilitate the work of the task team.

"At no stage did Sascoc act under the direction of the Minister of Sport. Sascoc rejects any allegation that the intervention constitutes government interference. In this regard, we are quite prepared to meet with you and discuss this issue to give you the assurance that the Sascoc intervention is a bona fide attempt to assist one of its members who clearly and desperately needs such assistance."

