SEE | CSA reveal Proteas women's 'Black Day' ODI kit

The Proteas women will don black in the second ODI against Pakistan on Saturday in support of the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Sune Luus' side is 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series after sealing a narrow three-run victory on Wednesday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) relaunched the cause-driven 'Black Day' initiative as the country continues to fight against the scourge of violence against women and children.

CSA has invited to the South African public to rally behind the Proteas women by wearing black on Saturday and using #EndGBV on social media platforms to create awareness.



Saturday's second ODI is scheduled to start at 10:00.

In the build-up to Saturday's ODI, CSA revealed the new-look black kit on their social media accounts.

Rise above abuse in solidarity with the #MomentumProteas against Gender-Based Violence by wearing Black on Saturday 23 January for #BlackDay. We challenge you to break the silence and retweet this post to #EndGBV: @Netball_SA @Banyana_Banyana #AlwaysRising@Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/u7bK2jO8ul — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 19, 2021

