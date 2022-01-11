Proteas

Third Test evenly poised at overcast Newlands after early Rabada, Olivier onslaught

Lloyd Burnard
Duanne Olivier celebrates (Gallo)
Duanne Olivier celebrates (Gallo)

The third and deciding Test between the Proteas and India is evenly poised after the opening session of the match with the tourists recovering to 75/2 at lunch. 

South Africa removed openers Mayank Agarwal (15) and KL Rahul (12) within the space of seven balls to get their tails up at 33/2, but Cheteshwar Pujara (26*) and Virat Kohli (15*) combined for an unbeaten 43-run stand for the third wicket that settled the innings down again. 

SCOREBOARD | Proteas v India - 3rd Test, Day 1

South Africa's wickets came from Duanne Olivier (1/14) and Kagiso Rabada (1/30), who shared the new ball, as skipper Dean Elgar backed his unchanged seam attack that also included Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen. 

The Proteas had lost the toss for the third straight time in the series and were asked to bowl first on a wicket that had a hint of green to it. 

Elgar acknowledged that he would have preferred to bat, but the overcast conditions provided encouragement that the hosts could do damage with the new ball if they found the right areas. 

Rabada asked those questions, and could have had both Indian openers out in his first four overs with a little more luck. 

First, Agarwal pushed at a fullish delivery when he was 0* only to edge to Keegan Petersen at third slip, who launched himself low and to his right and nearly pulled off a stunning catch. The ball was grassed, though, and Agarwal survived. 

Then, Rahul was surprised by a Rabada delivery that climbed on him as the ball flew off the shoulder of the bat but looped over Marco Jansen at gully. 

India got through to 31/0 (8) after half an hour, but the breakthrough came courtesy of Olivier from the other end when he pushed Rahul (12) onto the back foot to find an edge through to Kyle Verreynne. 

The hosts had bowled 22 consecutive dot balls before that wicket, enjoying the benefits that come with building pressure. 

Then, in the very next over, Rabada had his reward with a superb delivery that drew Agarwal forward tentatively. The edge was found, and Aiden Markram gobbled it up at second slip. 

Elgar bowled his opening pair for seven overs each, and all of a sudden the scoreboard read 33/2 with South Africa on the front foot.

Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi were then introduced for the second hour of the session as Pujara and skipper Kohli set about the Indian recovery, leaving well and waiting for anything overpitched or too straight to score. 

Scores in brief:

India 75/2 (Olivier 1/14, Rabada 1/30, Pujara 26*, Kohli 15*)

