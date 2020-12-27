Shaun Pollock remembers Jackers: 'He was a real entertainer'

Ex-Proteas captain Shaun Pollock, paying tribute to Robin Jackman, said the late commentator was a "real entertainer in every sense of the word".

Pollock credited "Jackers" for showing him the ropes of commentating following his own retirement from cricket.

Jackman died on Christmas Day, aged 75, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Former Proteas captain-turned commentator Shaun Pollock paid a glowing tribute to late former microphone colleague Robin Jackman, who died on Christmas Day aged 75.

"Jackers", as the Indian-born Englishman was fondly known, made a huge impression on many that he came across during his playing, coaching and punditry involvement in the cricket game – not least on Pollock.

"I have only fond memories of Jackers, such a wonderful individual," Pollock told Sport24.

"He was knowledgeable in the game of cricket, who had such a good understanding of the game and was passionate about it.

"It’s sad, even though we’ve known he’s been sick for a while and we did fear that the day might come sooner rather than later.

"I suppose the finality of it is always very sad and our thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace Jackers."

After Pollock closed his playing chapter following a 12-year international career, he crossed the boundary rope and took up the commentary microphone.

In the booth, Jackman met the former all-rounder with a warm welcome, showing him the commentary ropes.

"From my side, he really helped a lot when I first came into commentary and got me to understand the fundamentals and basics, as well as where I could improve and do a good job," said "Polly".

"He was also wonderful at raising money for good causes and was always willing to help people – get signatures done, wherever he could play his part."

Pollock (47) also remembered Jackman as a gifted storyteller, on and off air, who regaled his fellow analysts with as much verve as the audience listening to his unique aphorisms and anecdotes.

"He was a great storyteller," said Pollock.

"When he was on commentary, he always had some wonderful, funny, humorous stories for us.

"When we were behind the scenes chatting, waiting to go on air, he had great stories for us as well.

"He was just a good team guy, someone who was nice to be around.

"Cricket had taken him to many parts of the globe. The English humour was in there with all the other stories he picked up along the way.

"And he understood the art of telling a story: keeping people in suspense, the punchline when it comes in.

"He was a real entertainer in every sense of the word."