Shukri Conrad, Rob Walter set to succeed Mark Boucher as new Proteas coaches - report

Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter will be named as coaches of the Proteas on Monday, according to a newspaper report.

While there is no clear indication of who will coach which format, Sunday Afrikaans paper Rapport believe Conrad is set to be named Test mentor, and Walter will take the reins in the shorter formats of the game.

The pair, along with Adrian Birrell, Malibongwe Maketa (who was the caretaker coach for the recent tour to Australia), Richard Pybus and Lance Kluesner, were vying for the roles. However, Klusener withdrew his name from the hat last week.

Walter was the Proteas fitness and conditioning coach for six years before coaching the Titans between 2013 and 2016. Since then, Walter coached in New Zealand's domestic system before leading a New Zealand A team to India. He won four domestic trophies during his time in Pretoria.

Conrad has coached domestically with the Cape Cobas, the Lions, and, most recently, the South African Under-19 side that had star batter Dewald Brevis.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to officially make the announcement at 10:00 on Monday.