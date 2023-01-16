53m ago

Shukri Conrad, Rob Walter unveiled as new Proteas coaches

accreditation
Herman Mostert
Shukri Conrad. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Shukri Conrad. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter as new Proteas head coaches.

For the first time in their history, the Proteas will have separate head coaches in the red and white ball formats. Conrad will be head coach of the Test team, while Walter will be the mentor of the ODI and T20 outfits.

The duo - along with Adrian Birrell, Malibongwe Maketa (who was the caretaker coach for the recent tour to Australia), Richard Pybus and Lance Klusener - were in the running for the positions. Klusener, however, withdrew his name from the hat last week.

Maketa had stepped in on a temporary basis after Mark Boucher quit after last year's T20 World Cup to become head coach of IPL outfit Mumbai Indians.

Walter was the Proteas' fitness and conditioning coach for six years before coaching the Titans between 2013 and 2016. Since then, he coached in New Zealand's domestic system before leading a New Zealand A team to India. He won four domestic trophies during his time at the helm of the Titans.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 15: Coach Rob W
Rob Walter. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Conrad has coached domestically with the Cape Cobras, the Lions, and, most recently, the South African Under-19 side.


