Sipamla turns clinical as Proteas fight back against Sri Lanka

Lutho Sipamla looked like a bowler transformed as he spearheaded the Proteas' mop-up of Sri Lanka's lower order on the second day of the first Test in Centurion on Sunday.



The 22-year-old debutant, who endured a chastening opening day, clearly gained a lot of confidence from his maiden Test wicket late on Saturday as he added another three to end with fine figures of 4/76 as the visitors were bowled out for 396.

Such was his influence that many were left scratching their heads as to why he didn't take the ball from the start.

Instead, the South Africans still leaked 56 runs within the first hour of play, predominantly due to a freewheeling innings from the previously unheralded Dasun Shanaka, who improved on a highest score of 17 by smashing five sixes in his unbeaten 66.

He was particularly severe on Anrich Nortje, whose pace and aggression wasn't channelled effectively.

Yet once Sipamla entered the attack, things changed.

Adopting a fuller length, the Highveld Lions youngster had the dogged Kasun Rajitha caught at slip before producing a splendid delivery to Vishwa Fernando, a full, fast and straight one that nipped away ever so slightly and proved too good for the tailender.

The hat-trick delivery was averted, but shortly thereafter Sipamla had No 11 Lahiru Kumara ducking for a short one, who left his bat hanging in the air for Rassie van der Dussen to complete a fumbling and juggling grab.

On a fine batting surface, Aiden Markram struck five fours in a fluent, unbeaten 27 though his opening partner, Dean Elgar, had some awkward moments against the leg-spin of Wanindu Hasaranga in the final over before lunch.

Nonetheless, the Proteas will be satisfied reaching the break on 45 without loss.

Following the news that middle-order stalwart Dhananjaya de Silva is out for two weeks with a thigh strain, the Sri Lankans suffered another injury blow when Rajitha went off a ball into his third over with an unknown ailment.