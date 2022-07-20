Six IPL franchises confirmed as new Cricket SA T20 League team owners

The six franchise owners for Cricket South Africa's T20 League have been confirmed.

Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Dehli Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are the teams who own the sides in the tournament.

The teams got their ownership status through a bidding process.

South Africa's mooted franchise T20 tournament will have a strong Indian Premier League flavour after the ownership of the six city-based franchises was confirmed on Wednesday.

Of the 10 IPL franchises, six have snapped up the ownership of the teams with the Cape Town-based side going to Reliance Industries, who are the owners of the Mumbai Indians.

The Gauteng-based teams in Johannesburg and Pretoria will fall under the respective ownership of Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited and JSW Sports, who are the co-owners of the Dehli Capitals.

Durban's franchise has been snapped up by RPSG Sports Private Limited, owners of Lucknow Super Giants while the Gqeberha-based unit has been taken up by Sun TV Network Limited, owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Paarl has partnered up with the Royals Sports Group, who are the owners of Rajasthan Royals.

The league's commissioner, Graeme Smith, said in a statement that the bidding process was rigorous but objective.

"A robust bidding process was followed to select the final six owners, the decision was informed by a scorecard based on various criteria to ensure the utmost professionalism, independence, and objectivity to the process," Smith said.

"The strong sports background of the respective owners and the global brands they manage ensures that South African cricket and the broader industry will benefit from their expertise and resources, as they bring stability and experience to the League."

The team venues and cities:

Kingsmead, Durban - Lucknow Super Giants

St George's Park, Gqeberha - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Newlands, Cape Town - Mumbai Indians

Boland Park, Paarl - Rajasthan Royals

Wanderers, Johannesburg - Chennai Super Kings

SuperSport Park, Pretoria - Delhi Capitals



