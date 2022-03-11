'Six-star' Proteas discard Sisanda Magala leads Lions to One-Day Cup victory

Sisanda Magala took 6/55 in leading the Lions to a crushing 160-run win against the Warriors at the Wanderers on Friday.

Magala was dropped from the men's ODI team for the Bangladesh series on fitness grounds.

The Lions put up a moderate total that ended up being more than sufficient.

Lions pacer Sisanda Magala responded to his fitness-related dropping from the men's ODI squad with a half-dozen wickets of the highest quality as the Lions crushed the Warriors by 160 runs in their One-Day Cup opening clash at the Wanderers on Friday night.

The Warriors were bowled out for 106 in 24 as Magala led a fiery defence of their moderate 266/8.

In chasing the Lions' target, Magala's 6/55 in his 10 overs saw him trap Wihan Lubbe (2) in front before comprehensively castling Lesiba Ngoepe (10) in between Bjorn Fortuin's dismissal of JJ Smuts (1) to leave the Warriors struggling at 13/3.

While Duanne Olivier (2/39) got rid of Diego Rosier (32) and Rudi Second (11) with Fortuin (2/6) getting Glenton Stuurman's (11) scalp, Magala completed his spell by collecting Sinethemba Qeshile (0), Tristan Stubbs (31), Marco Jansen (5) and Akhona Mnyaka (0).

Magala was not included in the Proteas ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh that starts next week because of failing a fitness test.

The Lions had Mitchell van Buuren (78) and Rassie van der Dussen (81) to thank for their competitive total after an early burst from Stuurman (3/47) saw the hosts slip to 18/3.



Stuurman accounted for Reeza Hendricks (4), Ryan Rickelton (4) and Temba Bavuma (7) before Dominic Hendricks (38) and Van der Dussen steadied the ship with a 85-run stand for the fourth-wicket.

In their 107-run stand, Van der Dussen and Van Buuren looked like they were going to steer the Lions past the 300-mark.

They fell in quick succession while Wiaan Mulder (8) and Magala (1) didn't trouble the scorers much, but a late flurry from Fortuin (22*) and Malusi Siboto (15*) took the Lions past 250.

Magala was lazily run out, a dismissal that could have left questions about his commitment. However, that was silenced by his performance with the ball and leaves SA's selectors with a headache.

Meanwhile at SuperSport Park, the Titans thrashed the Rocks by 177 runs in their opening encounter in Pretoria thanks to a century by opener Theunis de Bruyn.

De Bruyn scored 134 off 119 balls with half-centuries by Bongumusa Makhanya (55) and Corbin Bosch (51) as the Titans posted 348/7.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi returned with the Titans after missing the New Zealand series and took 4/33 in nine overs.

Rocks opener Janneman Malan made 93 off 95 balls before falling to Ngidi and the Boland-side were eventually bundled out for 171 in 35.4 overs.