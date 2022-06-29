Skipper Bavuma 'devastated' to be missing UK tour, backs Miller and Maharaj to lead

Proteas Test batsman Temba Bavuma said he was "devastated" after it was confirmed he would not join the national team on tour next month owing to injury.

The ODI and T20 skipper hurt his elbow in the fourth T20 against India two weeks ago and has been ruled out for about eight weeks.

He will miss the tour which begins 19 July and stretches through to 12 September.

It includes three ODIs, three T20s and three Tests (all against England), while they will also play two T20s against Ireland. Keshav Maharaj has been named as captain of the ODI side and David Miller will skipper in the T20s.

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday unveiled the three squads for the trip.

"I'm devastated to be missing out on the tour to England and to be out of action for the next couple of months.

"My immediate focus is to ensure hat I recover fully so that I can get back out onto the park as soon as possible," Bavuma wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

He threw his weight behind the team.

"All the best to Kesh and David who will lead the white ball teams, I know they'll do South Africa proud.

"The boys have my full support for this massive tour."

Proteas ODI squad:

Keshav Maharaj (captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

Proteas T20 squad:

David Miller (captain, Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Proteas Test squad:

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Warrios), Simon Harmer (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)



