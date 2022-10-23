Skipper Bavuma happy to deal with leadership, playing pressure ahead of Zimbabwe World Cup clash

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said he understands the pressure he's under as a player and captain.

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma said the pressure he is under as a player and a leader is something that comes with the territory of his position.

Bavuma has recovered from the mild illness that ruled him out of the last two ODIs against India and is set to lead the Proteas in their opening T20 World Cup game against Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval on Monday.

Bavuma goes into the tournament on the back of unremarkable form and a declining strike rate, having registered two ducks in his last five innings and no 50-plus score in his last 13 matches.

Bavuma said he'll face the pressure with the necessary honour and gratitude.

"The element of pressure isn't something that's unique to me as a player," Bavuma said.

"All players have to deal with that pressure, and it comes in different forms. When you're a captain, it becomes a bit more blown up as all eyes are on you.

"There's a lot more critique with regards to your game and how you are as a leader. With the title of captain comes responsibility and it's not something you can shy away from.

"With all the pressure that is upon me, I'll face it as honourably as I can and with as much gratitude as possible."

Bavuma's downturn in form has also coincided with Reeza Hendricks's current purple patch.

Hendricks has reeled off four 50s in his past five T20s, alongside a 74 in the second ODI against India in Ranchi earlier this month.

There's also Rilee Rossouw who has been batting well while Quinton de Kock has been difficult to drop at the top of the order.

Bavuma there won't be too many surprises when it comes to team selection when it comes to their tournament opener in Tasmania's capital

"I'm aware of the conversations happening in my head about my game and how I will go about leading the team," Bavuma said.

"I'm not aware of what is being spoken about on the outside except for what is being discussed within the team.

"In terms of the team, there won't be any surprises, at least for the guys within the team. We know what we want to do and how we want to do it.

"We're all quite comfortable around that. That's where my focus is and anything else is for other ears I guess."