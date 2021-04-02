Skipper Bavuma will get 'better and better', says centurion Rassie after Proteas 'fight'

The energy in the Proteas camp under the new leadership of Temba Bavuma is "very positive", says Rassie van der Dussen.

The Proteas lost the first ODI against Pakistan on Friday with the final ball of the match.

Van der Dussen says Bavuma is a leader who has earned the respect of his peers.

It wasn't the result Temba Bavuma would have wanted in his first match as Proteas captain, but the fight shown by the South Africans in the field is indicative of the positive space the side is currently in.



That was the viewpoint of star batsman Rassie van der Dussen after Friday's final-ball loss to Pakistan in the first ODI at SuperSport Park.

Van der Dussen was superb for his 123* (134) - his first ton in Proteas colours - as he helped the hosts recover from 55/4 to 273/6 batting first.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's masterful 103 (104), though, meant that total was not enough as the tourists got home with the final ball of the match.

SuperSport analyst Mike Haysman, on commentary as the match began, pointed to how significant a moment Bavuma's captaincy was for South African cricket.

The 30-year-old has been backed as the Proteas' T20 and ODI skipper until 2023, with that year's 50-over World Cup in India the end goal for this group.

This, as Van der Dussen acknowledged, is a clean slate for Proteas cricket after what has been a difficult couple of years.

"The general feeling is very positive at the moment," he said.

"We haven't played ODI cricket in about a year, so it is a bit of a clean slate with Temba coming in and new leadership.

"There is an overall positive feeling and guys are hungry to win games and to perform. That's what makes it so disappointing tonight, to come so close and not get over the line."

At one point in their run chase, Pakistan were 186/1 in the 32nd over with Azam and Imam-ul-Haq (70) cruising to victory.

A burst from Anrich Nortje (4/51), though, got the Proteas right back into the contest as Bavuma shrewdly rotated his bowlers and took the game to the wire.

"I've played under Temba for a long time in my career. He is a brilliant captain and leader," said Van der Dussen.

"His demeanor and his presence in the changeroom means the guys respect him a lot. He leads from the front and that's the type of guy you want.

"I think he'll just get better and better. He's done it for many years at franchise level and has been a very successful captain and has won many trophies.

"He's the type of guy who gets the best out of his players."

Van der Dussen was understandably disappointed with the end result, and his century will not be remembered as a match-winning effort, but he says the resilience shown in the field and with the ball was encouraging.

"The way we fought back today after really being out of it after about 30 overs showed that fighting spirit that we have in the team," he said.

"It's disappointing to lose, yes, but the feeling overall is positive.

"I think a lot of teams would have just rolled over after that one big partnership, but the way Anrich came in and took those wickets with the whole team rallying behind him was really positive."

The second ODI - Pink Day - takes place at the Wanderers on Sunday.