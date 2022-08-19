Proteas

Skipper Elgar credits Proteas coaching staff after Lord's epic: 'They don't get enough credit'

Lloyd Burnard
Dean Elgar (Getty)
  • Proteas skipper Dean Elgar has credited his coaching staff following a stunning win in the first Test against England.
  • The Proteas beat England inside two and a half days at Lord's.
  • The win gives South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. 

Proteas captain Dean Elgar, beaming after his side's innings-and-12-run win over a heavily-fancied England at Lord's on Wednesday, has credited coach Mark Boucher and the rest of the backroom staff. 

The Proteas were superb from start to finish, outplaying an England side that had entered the contest as overwhelming favourites under the tutelage of new mentor Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes.

 

The Proteas bowling unit was a cut above, taking all 20 England wickets for a combined 314 runs over their two innings. 

Elgar's on-field tactics, too, were on point, and he used man-of-the-match Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj to brilliant effect. 

In his press conference after the match, Elgar applauded the coaching team for their input, which also extended to the toss when the skipper received the call to bowl first in gloomy conditions. 

"We've got a seriously good coaching staff with a lot of experience and I don't think they get a lot of credit," Elgar said.

"I've always been a massive fan of the group that Bouch has added to our coaching staff and a lot of work goes on behind the scenes.

"A lot of info gets passed onto my side and it's up to me if I want to use it or not. I know they're doing it for the best. They want me to do well and the side to succeed going forward. I'd be an idiot not to use that info.

"There are a lot of great cricketing brains within our backroom staff."

Elgar said he was never distracted by the hype surrounding the English, or the 'Bazball' phenomenon. 

"It was firmly playing our game," he said.

"What they've [England] done in the summer hasn't influenced my train of thought. I go with my gut, but you have no idea what was going through my head when we got here and it was overcast, and then 15 minutes later the sun was shining.

"I went with my gut [at the toss], and our strength is our bowling.

"I thought the best conditions for bowling were on day one, and KG really brought it.

"That's why he's Kagiso Rabada. He's an absolute machine when it comes to rising to the occasion for big matches. He put his hand up, took the bull by the horns and ran with it and he was brilliant."

The second Test takes place in Manchester on 25 August. 

