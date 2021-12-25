Skipper Elgar identifies India's 'biggest strength' as Proteas eye first punch

Proteas captain Dean Elgar says India's bowling is their biggest strength.

The first of three Tests gets under way at Centurion on Boxing Day.

Elgar also spoke about the importance of starting the series well and landing the "first punch".

The South African sporting community will have all eyes on SuperSport Park on Boxing Day as the Proteas host India in the first of three Tests.



There won't be any fans in attendance thanks to Covid-19, but that does not detract from this being a blockbuster series and one of the most highly-anticipated to be staged in South Africa for some time.

India have never won a Test series on these shores, and many believe this is their best chance yet.

Virat Kohli has guided his side to No 1 in the Test rankings, and they will enter the contest as favourites despite Proteas skipper Dean Elgar suggesting that that home ground advantage gives the hosts the edge.

For South Africa, this is an opportunity to make cricket headlines for all the right reasons and a series triumph here would surely be the biggest accomplishment of Mark Boucher's coaching career since he took over the reins of the national side in late 2019.

With conditions at Centurion expected to favour the fast bowlers - there is almost always pace, bounce and movement in the deck - that department is likely to be key.

South Africa will almost certainly field Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Duanne Olivier as their speedsters while India have Ishant Sharma, Mohamed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.



When one factors in the world class spin of Ravichandran Ashwin, then the quality of India's attack becomes even clearer.

"I would say their strength at the moment lies in their bowling," Elgar confessed on Friday.

"We're extremely aware of that and they've had a lot of success as a bowling unit. They've got older spearhead bowlers that lead their attack, and they've got good back up as well.

"With it being South Africa, I'm pretty sure their bowlers will exploit the conditions well.

"But we have our own seamers with pace and bounce on wickets that probably do a bit more for seamers than anywhere else in the world."

Whether batting or bowling first, Elgar again pointed to what has become a common philosophy under Boucher that places a strong emphasis on starting the contest well.

"The first punch is important, not just in Test cricket but in other formats as well," Elgar said.

"It gives you a bit of momentum on your side if you're able to negate the first hour or two of the first session on day one. I think if you came through unscathed that can work in your favour massively and can either make or break a team early on in a series.

"We know how important it is to be on the button to land that first punch.

"With that in mind, we know that we have to follow our processes. Landing the first punch doesn't mean that you have to go out there and score 100/0 in the first session or take five wickets. Sometimes it's about fighting through the tough times and not losing any wickets and showing their bowling line-up that we have things under control.

"It ties in with being sensible and patient and backing your defence and gameplan and not allowing the opposition a way in."

Play on Sunday is set to start at 10:00.