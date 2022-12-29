1h ago

add bookmark

Skipper Elgar left gutted by 'weak' Proteas in Melbourne: 'There weren't a lot of positives'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar admitted their performance in the second Test against Australia was weak.
  • The Proteas were bowled out for 204 as they conceded an innings and 182-run defeat, along with their first series loss in Australia since 2006.
  • Elgar said they weren't able to bat themselves into a position to put Australia's bowlers under pressure.

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar admitted their performance in the concluded second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday was pretty weak, saying it was a tough pill to swallow.

The Proteas may have crossed 200 for the first time in eight innings, but they were still crushed by an innings and 182 runs to concede their first series defeat in Australia since 2006.

Elgar, whose lack of form is also increasingly under the spotlight, said their inability to show up for such an important game was made worse by the equitable and fair conditions they were faced with at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

SCORECARD | Proteas v Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4

Elgar, who scored 26 and 0 as his missing runs in recent matches continue to hamper the Proteas' batting, understandably said there were more negatives than positives to their dismal showing.

"It was always going to be a tough pill to swallow, but there aren't a lot of positives. There are few, but the negatives outweigh the positives," Elgar said.

"It's a pretty weak performance I'd say, especially in conditions that were really good for Test cricket.

"We're disappointed in how things ended up. I still wanted to see us with a fighting chance and giving the Aussies a tough time by taking pride in our wickets.

MATCH REPORT | Woeful Proteas thrashed by depleted Australia to lose 2nd Test, series

"The way it unfolded was quite disappointing."

Once the Proteas were dismissed for 189 on the first day, they were in no position to force the Australian bowlers into long spells.

The case was the same in the second innings despite the hosts having injured bowlers in Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.

SA batted for 68.4 and 68.5 overs respectively across the two innings, which was far from what was needed to push Australia's bowlers into third and fourth spells.

Australia's only innings spanned 145 overs, with the bulk of it taking place on an extremely hot second day where the mercury hovered around 35 degrees.

Elgar, without tacitly admitting that their batting has gone walkabout, said they weren't in a position to push teams into long bowling spells.

READ | Proteas in crisis: Top cricket boss responds to batting calamity, concedes 'no quick fix'

"The thing with Test cricket is that you want to push bowlers into third and fourth spells, but we're not getting there," Elgar said.

"That's quite disappointing because I feel that could be a weakness in most batting line-ups when guys get tired from bowling those longer spells.

"We're not getting there, so it's difficult to gauge or judge what they might have if they're not pushed into those longer spells."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteasaustralia tourdean elgarmelbournecricket
loading... Live
Australia 575/8
South Africa 189/10 & 204/10
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 438/10
New Zealand 565/6
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
38% - 2414 votes
Lions
6% - 399 votes
Stormers
33% - 2137 votes
Sharks
23% - 1469 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo