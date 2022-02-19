Skipper Elgar left scratching his head after Proteas nightmare: 'Off-field issues not new'

The Proteas were hammered in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday.

Skipper Dean Elgar said he was making no excuses for a woeful performance.

SA cricket has been plagued by off-field issues, with head coach Mark Boucher facing charges of gross misconduct.

The Proteas, thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, lasted less than seven sessions against the world champions at the Hagley Oval.



It was not pretty, and the gulf in quality between the sides was so obviously apparent from beginning to end.

New Zealand have never beaten South Africa in a Test series, but will now surely back themselves to get that job done with a 1-0 series lead in the bank and only one Test to come.

For the Proteas, this was about as low as it gets, and the optimism that was generated after a famous 2-1 series win over India last month has now received a massive blow.

It is hard to find any positives in this display - the visitors were bowled out for 95 and 111 - and skipper Dean Elgar was left scratching his head after the nightmare had ended for South Africa.

"It's something that I'm still trying to wrap my head around and hopefully in the next day or two, I can process it and give an answer," said Elgar when asked about his side's flat showing.

"I do feel that our intensity was lacking throughout the last two and a bit days. We know as a side that when our intensity is high and we're operating at a certain level, we compete and give ourselves the best chance of victory.

"The reason and why we were lacking in the intensity department is something I still have to process. It was something I was trying to process last night, and I still haven't come to anything yet.

"We were totally outplayed by a classy New Zealand outfit in all three departments."

Elgar was then asked if the off-field issues facing the side - head coach Mark Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct by Cricket SA - may have played a role in what is easily one of the Proteas' worst showings in recent memory.

"I don't think so. These are definitely not foreign conditions for us with regards to what has been happening off the field," the coach said.

"I don't see that as an excuse. I think as a group, we have worked through that and kind of worked it out already.

"I don't see that as being an influence within our camp. I guess individuals can maybe answer that, but I don't see it as having an impact over the last few days."

The second Test starts at the same venue on February 25.