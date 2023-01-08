Skipper Elgar pleased with Proteas fight after 'hurt and embarrassment'

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar was happy with how his charges responded to save the third and final Test.

South Africa forced a draw against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground despite losing the series 2-0.

Elgar said their fight was admirable after the two crushing defeats in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar was chuffed with how the team responded to save the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

The Proteas may have been bowled out for 255 in the first innings in response to Australia's 475/4 but managed to make 106/2 to consign the rain-affected Test to a draw.

Elgar wasn't among the runs in both innings but showered praise on his teammates, noting how they took a pre-match conversation about salvaging their pride and something from the series.

The draw ended SA's streak of being involved in more than 40 result-orientated games and ensured they snapped a four-match losing streak that stretched back from the Old Trafford innings defeat against England.

"We had a conversation with regards to how we'll approach the day in terms of whether we were going to lie down and let the Aussies roll over us or get out and fight on day five because we knew we had a full day's play to get in," Elgar said.

"It was great to see how the guys responded to that and there were a lot of learnings from that. The flip side was that we could have been done by lunch, but that wouldn't have sat well in our camp.

"It was great to see how the guys responded in terms of our conversation and put it into practice today."

Elgar said the draw also ensured they had some sort of mental appreciation for themselves after their two deflating losses in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Elgar admitted that Australia might have dominated them, but his side was able to fight their way out of their sticky situation in Sydney made him happy.

"Hurt and embarrassed work hand in hand at the moment," Elgar said.

"It may be a little bit less now, especially after the second game, as after that match, those words would have been a bit stronger.

"After showing some fight and a lot of positive signs in this game, it is sitting a lot better with me, and I think I've had time to take in the hurt and the embarrassment.

"You also have to be honest because emotion is also part of our DNA as human beings and we're allowed to show that."