Smith, Boucher to stay on as Cricket SA commits to further 'formal inquiries' into SJN report

South Africa's Mark Boucher
Matthew Lewis-ICC/Getty Images

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher and director of cricket Graeme Smith will remain in their positions for the upcoming Indian tour of South Africa, Cricket SA has confirmed. 

Both were implicated in the recently-published Social Justine and Nation Building report and accused of racial discrimination and bias in its findings. 

The CSA board met over the weekend, however, and has committed to conducting further "formal inquiries" into the conduct of those implicated in the report that will begin in the new year. 

The first Test between India and South Africa gets under way at Centurion on Boxing Day. 

While the report was scathing of the conduct of Boucher, in particular, for his role in the discrimination former Proteas spinner Paul Adams was victim to during his playing days, it has also been criticised as "flawed" by the legal representatives of some of the respondents in the hearings. 

Smith's lawyer, David Becker, released a statement last week highlighting his issues with the final document and the SJN process. 

Now, the spotlight is on CSA to act in some way, and that was the commitment in a statement released on Monday. 

"The Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) met virtually on Saturday to give further consideration to the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) report," the statement read.  

"The Ombudsman’s SJN Report made various 'tentative findings' regarding allegations of discrimination and racism. However, the Ombudsman indicated that he was not in a position to make 'definite findings' and recommended that a further process be undertaken in this regard.

"In keeping with this approach, the Board has decided to institute formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the SJN report.

"The Board has done so mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa’s labour legislation and the Constitution.

"The formal inquiries will take place early in the new year. They will include formal inquiries into the conduct of Graeme Smith, the CSA Director of Cricket, and Mark Boucher, the coach of the Proteas Men’s team. The Ombudsman’s Report included findings that Smith and Boucher had acted in a prejudicial or discriminatory manner. 

"The formal inquiries will be conducted by independent legal professionals. Further details with regards to the inquiries will be announced in due course. Smith and Boucher remain in their positions and will continue to carry out their duties during the India tour."

CSA's chairperson, Lawson Naidoo, further committed to completing the process. 

"CSA respects the SJN process and we are engaging with the report in detail and holistically. We have taken careful cognisance of the recommendation of the Ombudsman, that in appropriate cases, a further process should be instituted to test the evidence and submissions made, and we have decided that this is indeed the appropriate route to follow," he said.

"We hope this will give implicated parties a fair opportunity to be heard so that finality can be achieved, and any final findings can then be acted on."

Further steps and action by CSA to transform cricket and act on other applicable recommendations in the SJN report, aligned to the board's new strategic framework and pillars of access, inclusion and excellence, are set to be announced in the new year.

