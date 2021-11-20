Smith lauds De Villiers' outstanding career: 'I'm certain this won't be the last of AB'

Former Proteas team-mate and CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith hailed AB de Villiers on his outstanding cricketing career.

De Villiers retired from all forms of cricket on Friday and bowed out as one of South Africa's most prolific sporting stars.

Smith says De Villiers is in a class of his own and believes that this won't be the last time we'll see him.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith paid tribute to former Proteas star batter AB de Villiers, who retired from all international cricket on Friday.

De Villiers ended his Proteas career in May 2018 but continued to ply his trade at various T20 leagues around the world. He played in 114 Test matches, 228 one-day internationals and 78 T20s for the Proteas.

In October, the 37-year-old played his final match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, a club he represented for 10 years.

"Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," said De Villiers in a statement on social media.

"That's the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I've had my time."

De Villiers, who led the Proteas in 124 matches from 2012-2017, bows out of the game as one of South Africa's most prolific talents and will be remembered as one of the sport's great entertainers.

The former Proteas star batter ends his career with 9 424 T20 runs at a strike rate of 150.13 in 320 innings. He has scored four centuries, 69 fifties and took 230 catches and claimed 18 stumpings.

Former Proteas captain Smith hailed De Villiers, stating in a press statement that he was "always a team man" and will be missed all around the world.

"It's safe to say that AB is in a class of his own," said Director of Cricket, Smith.

"I was fortunate enough to not only play with him but to captain him as well. Always a team man, AB was never afraid to step up to the plate in whatever capacity his team needed him in.

"He has batted, bowled and kept wicket for South Africa with the same passion and drive he puts into every task requested of him - we won't even mention the outstanding fielder that he was on top of it all.

"It won't just be fans of South African cricket who will miss his presence on any and every cricket surface in the world, but his fans and former team-mates from around the world as well."

Smith says that he was proud of De Villiers' contribution to South African cricket and believes that this won't be the last him.

"He is one of South African cricket's most beloved products and we are proud of how he has represented his country, whether in or out of Proteas clothing," continued Smith.

"I'm certain this won't be the last we will see of AB and I wish him all the best for all of his future endeavours."