SOLD OUT! Fans flock to Newlands in last-ditch effort to land Proteas World Cup final tickets

The Proteas' historic T20 World Cup final against Australia at Newlands on Sunday will almost certainly be sold out.

The tournament hosts stunned England at the same venue in the semi-finals on Friday, winning by six runs after heroic performances from Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Laura Wolvaardt.

READ | Proteas secure hero status with World Cup SF triumph ... remember the names

Now, they must face the pre-tournament favourites and defending champions in what is South African cricket's first-ever appearance in the final of either a 50-over or T20 World Cup.

They will do so in front of a packed Newlands crowd that, over the last few weeks, has fallen in love with the Proteas and shown incredible support on match-days.

That will be ramped up another level on Sunday, though.

All online tickets for the fixture have been sold out, which forced tournament organisers to make another 3 000 available earlier this week for the upper tier of the iconic venue.

Those tickets can only be purchased at the Newlands ticket office in person, though, and on Saturday morning there were queues of fans lining up from early in the day to book their seat.

Stadium management expects all available tickets to be sold out by this afternoon.

Play on Sunday starts at 15:00.



