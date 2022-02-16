Some 'spice' possible between Proteas and ex-Saffas, but Elgar preaches perspective

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar hasn't ruled out a bit of on-field banter between his troops and New Zealand's group of ex-Africans in their team.

But it's definitely not something the South Africans will be preoccupied with as they respect the achievements of Devon Conway, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme.

Elgar has brushed off suggestions that the Kiwis might be vulnerable through the absence of three stalwarts for the first Test.

Things might become spicy in the heat of the moment, but skipper Dean Elgar foresees the banter between the Proteas and New Zealand's group of former Africans remaining measured.

Devon Conway, the elegant former Lions and Dolphins left-hander who's made a storming start to his international career, will become the latest South African expat to turn out against his former countrymen in the first Test that starts in Christchurch on Thursday.

He's joined by former Northerns quick Neil Wagner and a Zimbabwean in all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

"Maybe," Elgar said with a chuckle when probed on Wednesday whether there will be some fireworks in the middle.



"You never know hey?"

However, the combative opener pertinently reminded all that modern players have become far less intolerant of counterparts switching allegiances and that no bad blood exists among this group of players.

"Look, we respect the background of a lot of players the Kiwis have," said Elgar.

"Sure, they have two South Africans and a Zimbabwean in their squad, but the way I've heard [is] that they're New Zealanders now and have earned their residency qualifications.

"They're not South African players now anymore, otherwise they would've had different badges on their chest. Come business time, I've mentioned previously that once we cross the boundary to get onto the field, we're going to be all about business.

"There will be opportunities for us to catch up with the Kiwi guys because I'm mindful that some of us know them from back home and that's perfectly fine. We just need to be mindful of what we need to focus us when we're playing."

Maintaining the right perspective will also extend to the Proteas' preparation in terms of the Black Caps missing three key players in captain Kane Williamson (injured), Trent Boult (paternity leave) and the retired Ross Taylor.

"Sure, that's three experienced guys out of their squad, but that's totally out of my control," said Elgar.

"I need to control what I can and that's to help prepare the guys and get them in the right frame of mind for a Test match. That doesn't mean we don't respect the New Zealand side.

"We do so in a very big way. They've had great success and they're an extremely dangerous side in their own conditions. We need to focus on where we are as a team and break up this match in appropriate chunks."

First ball at the Hagley Oval is at 00:00 SA time on Thursday.