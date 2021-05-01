Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

South Africa to bid for 2027 Cricket World Cup

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas celebrating a wicket
Proteas celebrating a wicket
Andy Kearns/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will bid to host the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup, acting president Rihan Richards said on Friday.

Richards made the announcement at a press conference at which details of a new governance model for CSA were revealed following months of wrangling.

He said agreement on the composition of a new board, with a majority of independent directors, would enable CSA to put the focus firmly back on cricket matters.

Richards said South Africa will take part in a bidding process for International Cricket Council events over a new eight-year cycle. Bidding is expected to open within the next few months.

Sport24 understands that those discussions have extended to the interim board and that there is a keenness on all fronts for South Africa to host the showpiece. 

"We will be bidding for both men's and women's World Cups, an Under-19 World Cup and a T20 World Cup," said Richards.

"But our focus will be on the 2027 men's World Cup. We believe it is an ideal opportunity as it will be 24 years since we last hosted it."

South Africa staged the 2003 men's World Cup and the 2005 women's World Cup as well as the inaugural 2007 World T20 and the 2009 Champions Trophy. It also has staged two Under-19 tournaments.

READ | Cricket SA's new administrative era underway: 'We were millimetres away from falling off the cliff'

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa earlier announced he would no longer be withdrawing government recognition of CSA, which he threatened last week after the failure of the members' council, headed by Richards, to reach agreement with an interim board on a governance structure.

Mthethwa attended Friday's conference and said he would now move aside after a process which he said was "between life and death in cricket".

Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou said a target date of 12 June had been set for an annual general meeting - postponed from last October - at which a 15-member board would be installed, with eight independent directors and five nominated by the members' council as well as the chief executive and chief financial officer of CSA.

There will be an independent chairperson.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteascwc 2027rihan richardscricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13727 votes
Cricket
12% - 4244 votes
Football
19% - 6346 votes
Athletics
3% - 874 votes
Boxing
1% - 331 votes
Cycling
2% - 792 votes
Golf
5% - 1716 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2892 votes
Tennis
4% - 1191 votes
Water sports
1% - 311 votes
American sports
1% - 424 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1136 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo