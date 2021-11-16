Proteas

South Africa to host 2027 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time since 2003

Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) hits a six to win against Sri Lanka as teammate Yuvraj Singh reacts during the Cricket World Cup 2011 final at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.
Indranil Mukherjee
  • The 50-over Cricket World Cup will return to South Africa in 2027 after the first hosting of the event in 2003.
  • Just like in 2003, the tournament will be shared by South Africa and Zimbabwe, with the new addition being Namibia.
  • The tournament will be SA's first senior ICC event since the 2009 Champions Trophy.

The Cricket World Cup will return to South Africa for the first time since 2003 when the 50-over showpiece comes around again in 2027.

Like the 2003 edition that was won by Australia and where the hosts bombed out in the first round, the tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Kenya was the other co-host in 2003 when they famously reached the semi-finals.

The announcement was made on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twitter feed and that means South Africa will be hosting its first senior ICC tournament since the 2009 Champions Trophy that was also won by Australia.

South Africa also hosted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where they also failed to make the playoffs. 

Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said it was important for the World Cup to come to Africa for the growth of the game.

"We're really excited and we've got a goal of growing cricket in Africa. Seeing that we're the big brother to Zimbabwe and Namibia, it was important that we pull them along and have it as an African tournament," Moseki said.

"It is extremely important for the tournament and cricket is probably one of the fastest growing games in the continent and the tournament will help in this regard."

