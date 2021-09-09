Proteas

South Africa to host India in end-of-year Test series

Graeme Smith (Gallo)
Graeme Smith (Gallo)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith announced on Thursday that South Africa will welcome India during the 2020/2021 season in what he described as "a full tour" which will include three Test matches.

Smith was speaking at a televised launch of the forthcoming campaign.

Two Tests will be played in Johannesburg, from December 17-21 and from January 3-7. Centurion will host the second Test from December 26-30.

They will be part of the ICC World Test championship.

The Test series will be followed by three one-day internationals and four T20 internationals, which will be shared between Cape Town and Paarl.

READ | Proteas' T20 World Cup squad named, skipper Bavuma expected to be fit

