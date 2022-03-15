Speedster Ngidi with 'point to prove' as Bangladesh loom on his home turf

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi said they have a score to settle with Bangladesh when they meet on Friday at SuperSport Park.

The last time Bangladesh and South Africa met, the former won by 21 runs at the 2019 World Cup.

Bangladesh has also beaten SA in a bilateral ODI series, but that was in Bangladesh in 2016.

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi said he has a point to prove when South Africa plays Bangladesh in the first of three ODIs that starts on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Ngidi was part of the ill-fated 2019 Cricket World Cup group that fared poorly at the tournament, with Ngidi only bowling four overs that went for 34 runs in the 21-run defeat to the Tigers at The Oval.

That defeat stung the Proteas, who never recovered from that loss and went on to have their worst ever World Cup showing.

Ngidi was plagued by injury in that tournament, but that scarring defeat hasn't healed much. The Titans bowler said they're better prepared for anything Bangladesh will throw at them.

"We're more focussed and prepared for this tour. We've played Bangladesh in the past and they have beaten us," Ngidi said.

"To be honest, I've got a point to prove. We ran up against them in the World Cup and they got the better of us.

"We definitely have a point to prove and we need to be as clinical as we would be against any other team."

A back spasm issue kept Ngidi out of both New Zealand tests where South Africa drew the rubber 1-1, but he showed excellent signs of form with 5/33 in the Titans' big win over the Paarl Rocks in their One-Day Cup opener on Friday at SuperSport Park.

He went wicketless in Sunday's one-wicket win against the Dolphins, but Kingsmead was low and slow.

Ngidi said he's looking to maximise the conditions at SuperSport Park.

"It's always nice to take wickets and play at SuperSport Park, the one thing I try to do well is to make the conditions count," Ngidi said.

"With the place being my home ground, I try to capitalise in every single game and I hope to do the exact same thing on Friday."

With Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extending the State of Disaster by an extra month through the National Disaster Management Act, there's no idea whether the stadiums will be allowed to have more crowds in.

Ngidi has become accustomed to playing in quiet stadiums, but said having crowds makes a difference for him.

"It makes a massive difference and for certain players, it really gets them going and brings out their A-game," Ngidi said.

"For others, crowds bring out a few nerves, but for me, I enjoy performing for people because they pay money to come to watch us play.

"To put on a performance for them always makes me happy and the energy levels never drop when there are people in the stands."