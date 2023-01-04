1h ago

Speedster Nortje weighs in on bad light debate: 'It's probably the right decision'

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
Umpire Chris Gaffaney (L) measures the light during day one of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 04, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
  • Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje said it was "probably the right decision" to call play off after only 47 overs were bowled for bad light on Wednesday.
  • Australia made 147/2 thanks to Marnus Labuschagne’s 79 (151) and Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 54 (121) on a rain-affected opening day of the third Test at the SCG.
  • The early stumps call drew criticism from Aussie great Steve Waugh, who called for "common sense" when it came to using lights in Test cricket.

Anrich Nortje, who possesses the bowling speed to hurt any batter, said it was "probably the right decision" to call off play after only 47 overs were bowled for bad light during the first day of the third Test between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday.

The move drew criticism from Aussie great Steve Waugh, who called for "common sense" when it came to using lights in Test cricket.

Nortje, the pick of SA’s bowlers, said "it can get unsafe" in the middle, not just for the batters but for the fielders, too, who have to take catches in poor lighting conditions.

"It’s tough because it was really dark at one stage and it gets darker," said Nortje.

"It’s not just the batting team but also fielders can’t pick the ball up at certain areas in the field. So, it’s really hard to play.

"And if a chance comes and it goes down … it’s just a hard one. To come off when it’s dark is probably just the right decision.

"How and what it should be is probably not up to us but it can get unsafe if the ball is maybe a bit harder and you’re coming in with two guys bowling quickly.

"We saw one bouncer from KG (Kagiso Rabada) where you couldn’t pick it up too well, whether it was because of the light or position.

"It’s not up to us but it’s just a point of safety, I think, and playing fair."

Australia made 147/2 thanks to Marnus Labuschagne’s 79 (151) and Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 54 (121) on a rain-affected opening day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel called off play before a new Aussie batter could take to the wicket after Nortje removed Labuschagne caught behind.

