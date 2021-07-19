Proteas

Spin wizard Shamsi bamboozles Ireland as Proteas cruise to opening T20 win

Sport24 staff
Tabraiz Shamsi (Getty Images)
Tabraiz Shamsi (Getty Images)

A disciplined bowling display in which Tabraiz Shamsi was the star set up a 33 run victory for the Proteas over Ireland in the first T20 international in Dublin on Monday.

Ireland won the toss and asked South Africa to bat in the first ever match between the two countries in cricket's shortest format.

Despite a fast start by Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma, South Africa soon found themselves in trouble at 44-3 after a cluster of wickets fell during the powerplay.

The visitors eventually posted a 165/7 after their 20 overs with Aiden Markram (39) the top scorer.

He received support from Rassie van der Dussen (25) and David Miller (28) but it was the flashing blade of Kagiso Rabada (19* off 9 balls) that added some respectability to the South African score.

Ireland struggled from the start of the innings, regularly losing wickets as they struggled to 34-4 after five overs.

The introduction of Shamsi made their task even more difficult and the number one ranked T20 bowler spun his magic, taking 4/27 in his four over spell. 

He was ably supported by Lungi Ngidi and George Linde as the Proteas cruised to win despite an annoying last wicket partnership between Barry McCarthy (30*) and Josh Little (15*)

The teams meet again in the second match in the three match series on 22 July. 

Brief scores

South Africa: 165/7

Markram 39, Miller 28, Van Der Dussen 25

Adair 3/29, Singh 2/19

Ireland 132/9

Tector 36, McCarthy 30* Balbirnie 22

Shamsi 4/27, Linde 2/26, Nigidi 2/18


