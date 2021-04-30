Sports minister withdraws Government Gazette stripping Cricket SA of status, funding

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has started the process of having Cricket South Africa's government gazette notice withdrawn.

This has come after the gazette stated Mthethwa's intention to intervene in CSA's affairs through Section 13 (5) of the National Sports and Recreation Act was published on Thursday.

This means that CSA recognition as a federation will be restored.



Sports, Arts, and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has officially rescinded the government gazette notice that stated his intent to intervene in Cricket South Africa's affairs.

On Thursday, Sport24 reported that the notice to enforce Section 13 (5) of the National Sports and Recreation Act that stripped CSA of its funding and status as a national federation was published in the government gazette.

The gazette that was published on Thursday attributed the action to CSA's now famed inability to implement the Nicholson Report recommendations from 2012 with regards to the changing of the organisation's Memorandum of Incorporation (MoI) to allow the facilitation of a majority independent board.

The matter had come to a head at the 17 April Special General Meeting where CSA's members' council couldn't get the required 75 percent to pass through the MoI amendment.

That action didn't allow the interim board to fulfil one of its mandates of ensuring that a majority independent board was in place at the end of their term.

Mthethwa then started up the processes of enforcing Section 13 (5), but the members' council and the interim board on Sunday came to an agreement that salvaged CSA from potential ruin.

In a statement, Mthethwa said the fact the two organisations had come to an agreement meant he had now passed on the instruction for the notice to be withdrawn.

"As the sole purpose of my intervention into the affairs of CSA was to facilitate a negotiated solution in respect of governance best practice, I have, based on the confirmation from CSA's acting president and the interim board chairperson instructed my department to initiate the requisite process to withdraw the notice immediately," Mthethwa said in the statement.