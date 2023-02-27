1h ago

add bookmark

Springbok skipper Kolisi helped Proteas prepare for World Cup final: 'His support has been amazing'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy during the final match between Australia and South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy during the final match between Australia and South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was a familiar face in the Proteas set-up during the T20 World Cup.
  • Kolisi spent time with the players, helping them prepare for the enormity of a World Cup final.
  • It was not to be for the Proteas, who fell to a 19-run defeat against the mighty Australians. 

There was a roar from the packed Newlands crowd on Sunday when, ahead of the T20 World Cup final between the Proteas and Australia, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi walked out onto the field with the tournament trophy in hand.

South Africans would have hoped that the 31-year-old, a national hero after guiding the Boks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, had delivered his lucky touch.

It was not to be, however, as the Proteas fell to a 19-run defeat.

READ | World-class Wolvaardt delivers 'something special' in World Cup final

Kolisi, though, was a huge presence in the Proteas set-up, attending games wherever he could and providing words of advice and encouragement to the players.

He was at the semi-final win over England on Friday and, on Sunday, he was animated and vocal in his support from the Newlands stands.

At the end of the match, Kolisi was on the field with the South Africans, congratulating them on their efforts and reminding them that, regardless of the result, they had carried the hopes of a nation and could be proud of their efforts.

"He's been in and around the team for the last little while," Proteas star Laura Wolvaardt confirmed after the final.

"He's been texting me a bit, just talking about mindset stuff, and I've just been trying to learn off of him.

"He's a really inspirational guy and obviously has won a game like this before. It was very cool to have him around the girls, just to have words of encouragement.

"His support of women's sport and women's cricket is amazing."

Kolisi has been attending a Springbok camp in Cape Town as the world champions prepare for their World Cup title defence in France later this year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksproteast20 womens world cupsiya kolisilaura wolvaardtcape towncricketrugby
loading... Live
Knights 422/10 & 25/2
Warriors 134/10
View More
loading... Live
Boland 241/5
Lions 323/10
View More
loading... Live
Titans 165/10
Dolphins 47/4
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
31% - 4229 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
59% - 7959 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 1295 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo