Springbok skipper Kolisi helped Proteas prepare for World Cup final: 'His support has been amazing'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was a familiar face in the Proteas set-up during the T20 World Cup.

Kolisi spent time with the players, helping them prepare for the enormity of a World Cup final.

It was not to be for the Proteas, who fell to a 19-run defeat against the mighty Australians.

There was a roar from the packed Newlands crowd on Sunday when, ahead of the T20 World Cup final between the Proteas and Australia, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi walked out onto the field with the tournament trophy in hand.



South Africans would have hoped that the 31-year-old, a national hero after guiding the Boks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, had delivered his lucky touch.

It was not to be, however, as the Proteas fell to a 19-run defeat.

READ | World-class Wolvaardt delivers 'something special' in World Cup final

Kolisi, though, was a huge presence in the Proteas set-up, attending games wherever he could and providing words of advice and encouragement to the players.

He was at the semi-final win over England on Friday and, on Sunday, he was animated and vocal in his support from the Newlands stands.

At the end of the match, Kolisi was on the field with the South Africans, congratulating them on their efforts and reminding them that, regardless of the result, they had carried the hopes of a nation and could be proud of their efforts.

"He's been in and around the team for the last little while," Proteas star Laura Wolvaardt confirmed after the final.

"He's been texting me a bit, just talking about mindset stuff, and I've just been trying to learn off of him.

"He's a really inspirational guy and obviously has won a game like this before. It was very cool to have him around the girls, just to have words of encouragement.

"His support of women's sport and women's cricket is amazing."

Kolisi has been attending a Springbok camp in Cape Town as the world champions prepare for their World Cup title defence in France later this year.



