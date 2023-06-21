Sri Lanka in control as SA A bowlers toil in Colombo

It was a tough day at the office for South Africa A on day three of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A on Wednesday.



After Tristan Stubb's century had put the visitors in a strong position the day before, South Africa lost four quick wickets in the morning session as they were bowled out for 294, with a lead of just four runs.

Sri Lanka's domination of the day didn't stop there as they end on 230/2 at stumps, a lead of 226 going into the final day.

The Sri Lankan top order fired early with openers Nishan Madushka (40) and Lasith Croospulle (30) putting on 62 for the first wicket, before wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka top scored with 79*.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara (73*) and Bhanuka were in total control as they put on 157 undefeated for the third wicket.

Stubbs (1/42) and Tshepo Moreki (1/19) were the wicket-takers for South Africa.

The final day's play starts on Thursday at 06:30 (SA time).