Sri Lanka ravaged by injuries, at least four down going into 2nd Proteas Test

Sri Lanka go into the second Test against the Proteas ravaged by injuries.

The visitors have had at least four players ruled out for the fixture.

The Proteas take a 1-0 lead into the Wanderers, eyeing a series whitewash.

A much-changedunit will have to play out of its skin in the second Test that starts on Sunday should they want to tie the series against the Proteas.

Sri Lanka captain and opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed on Saturday that they were going to be without the critical quartet of Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha for the match.

The losses of De Silva and Chandimal in particular will be keenly felt.

The two middle-order batsmen took the fight to South Africa on the first day of the first Test with some enterprising batsmanship.

De Silva was Sri Lanka’s most fluent batsman and asked searching questions of South Africa’s young bowling attack.

When he limped off with the thigh injury that has ruled him out of the series, he took Sri Lanka’s fluency with him even though Chandimal, Sri Lanka’s most experienced batsman, upped his tempo.

Karunaratne, who’ll be required to do some heavy lifting with the bat, said they’ll have to trust their young side to do the business.

"We don’t have the best 11 at the moment, but we have some good youngsters. They have all done well in domestic cricket in Sri Lanka. We know we have to win this game to tie the series. We feel the youngsters will do their best because in the last series, we didn’t have our senior players in Angelo Mathews and Chandimal," Karunaratne said.

"I still believe we can do it as we have a young and talented side. If we can do well in each session, I think we can have a chance of winning."

The losses of the fiery Kumara and Rajitha played a massive role in Sri Lanka’s first innings of 396, their highest total against South Africa, being rendered wholly inadequate by SA’s massive 621.

There are also question marks with regards to Wanindu Hasaranga’s and Suranga Lakmal’s fitness, with Karunaratne confirming the duo will undergo a fitness test later on Saturday.

Hasaranga played an important all-round job with bat and ball in the first Test when the bowlers came off one-by-one where he, Dasun Shanaka and Vishwa Fernando manfully held the fort.

Should Lakmal find fitness, it will be a much needed boost for Sri Lanka, even though they can still call on Dushmantha Chameera’s pace.

"We checked Suranga’s injury and he’s got a fitness test later today. We have a young but energetic side that can compete with South Africa. We have a few youngsters who can show us what they can do," Karunaratne added.

Play on Sunday starts at 10:00.