Standing tall: How SA’s Jansen ranks among lankiest cricketers

Purely in a South African cricketing context, it is difficult to imagine anyone looking down – even if only just – on Vintcent van der Bijl.

But if their “official” tale-of-the-tape statistics are to be believed, the Proteas’ newly-capped Test fast bowler Marco Jansen (2.03 metres) can lay claim to the mantle of tallest SA national player in history.

Klerksdorp-born Jansen, 21, was a slightly surprise inclusion – though offering rare, left-arm variety to the pace attack -- in the SA team for the first Test against India, currently on the go at SuperSport Park.

The popular “Big Vince”, who reportedly measured 2.02m, never played recognised Test cricket for the country, as his heyday came during South Africa’s apartheid-caused isolation years between 1970 and 1992.

But he was capped under the pre-unity SA Cricket Union (SACU) banner for unofficial home Tests against Graham Gooch’s English rebel side of 1981/82.

Van der Bijl, now 73 and considered by many critics globally one of the best pacemen not to have played in the orthodox Test arena, claimed 767 wickets at 16.54 in a glittering first-class career for Natal, Transvaal and Middlesex.

The almost undisputed record-holder for tallest Test cricketer worldwide is Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan, another left-arm strike bowler: although his figures vary from one source to another, he is believed to stand at around a remarkable 2.15m.

Irfan played four Tests (but many more white-ball internationals) for his country -- all in 2013 and against South Africa, either on our soil or in the United Arab Emirates.

But if Jansen’s reputed 2.03m is accurate, the Warriors youngster potentially stands eye to eye with two other well-known past figures of the Test landscape who come in at his height (and in possible second place planet-wide to Irfan): Joel Garner and Bruce Reid.

The former, nicknamed “Big Bird” and whose hand ominously used to disappear above many sightscreens when bowling, was part of a legendary West Indies pace arsenal of the late 1970s and early 1980s, including the likes of Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Colin Croft and Malcolm Marshall.

But for nearest physical equivalent, given their noticeably pencil-slim builds, Jansen has more in common with Reid, the beanpole Australian who also bowled left-arm and operated in 27 Tests – though he was stalked by injuries – between 1985 and 1992.

Although he played his entire international career for England, late all-rounder Tony Greig was around two metres tall and hailed from Queenstown (now Komani) in the Eastern Cape.

The renowned television commentator died in Australia, aged 66, in 2012.

For a good idea of just how imposing Jansen is height-wise, he stands well taller than another illustrious “skyscraper” of pretty recent SA Test attacks, the now-retired Morne Morkel.

He measured 1.96m, and represented the Proteas in 86 Tests (2006-18).

