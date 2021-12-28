Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Standing tall: How SA’s Jansen ranks among lankiest cricketers

accreditation
Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Purely in a South African cricketing context, it is difficult to imagine anyone looking down – even if only just – on Vintcent van der Bijl.

But if their “official” tale-of-the-tape statistics are to be believed, the Proteas’ newly-capped Test fast bowler Marco Jansen (2.03 metres) can lay claim to the mantle of tallest SA national player in history.

Klerksdorp-born Jansen, 21, was a slightly surprise inclusion – though offering rare, left-arm variety to the pace attack -- in the SA team for the first Test against India, currently on the go at SuperSport Park. 

The popular “Big Vince”, who reportedly measured 2.02m, never played recognised Test cricket for the country, as his heyday came during South Africa’s apartheid-caused isolation years between 1970 and 1992.

But he was capped under the pre-unity SA Cricket Union (SACU) banner for unofficial home Tests against Graham Gooch’s English rebel side of 1981/82.

Van der Bijl, now 73 and considered by many critics globally one of the best pacemen not to have played in the orthodox Test arena, claimed 767 wickets at 16.54 in a glittering first-class career for Natal, Transvaal and Middlesex.

The almost undisputed record-holder for tallest Test cricketer worldwide is Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan, another left-arm strike bowler: although his figures vary from one source to another, he is believed to stand at around a remarkable 2.15m.

Irfan played four Tests (but many more white-ball internationals) for his country -- all in 2013 and against South Africa, either on our soil or in the United Arab Emirates.

But if Jansen’s reputed 2.03m is accurate, the Warriors youngster potentially stands eye to eye with two other well-known past figures of the Test landscape who come in at his height (and in possible second place planet-wide to Irfan): Joel Garner and Bruce Reid.

The former, nicknamed “Big Bird” and whose hand ominously used to disappear above many sightscreens when bowling, was part of a legendary West Indies pace arsenal of the late 1970s and early 1980s, including the likes of Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Colin Croft and Malcolm Marshall.

But for nearest physical equivalent, given their noticeably pencil-slim builds, Jansen has more in common with Reid, the beanpole Australian who also bowled left-arm and operated in 27 Tests – though he was stalked by injuries – between 1985 and 1992.

Although he played his entire international career for England, late all-rounder Tony Greig was around two metres tall and hailed from Queenstown (now Komani) in the Eastern Cape.

The renowned television commentator died in Australia, aged 66, in 2012.

For a good idea of just how imposing Jansen is height-wise, he stands well taller than another illustrious “skyscraper” of pretty recent SA Test attacks, the now-retired Morne Morkel.

He measured 1.96m, and represented the Proteas in 86 Tests (2006-18).

Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasmarco jansencricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5938 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 963 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3215 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5045 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo