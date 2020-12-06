Proteas

Proteas v England: 1st ODI called off after hotel staff test positive for Covid-19

Lynn Butler
Boland Park in Paarl
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have had to call off the opening ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

The first of three ODIs was scheduled to begin at 10:00, having been postponed initially on Friday.

It is not clear yet whether or not the rest of the series will go ahead..

This comes after two members of the hotel staff at the Vineyard Hotel, the base for both England and the Proteas for the duration of the tour, tested positive for Covid-19.

England's players and management then underwent an additional round of tests on Saturday evening and the ECB is now awaiting those test results.

Once the test results are known, a decision will be taken to either resume the ODI series or not. 

England's tour to South Africa has been hit by numerous coronavirus scares.

The opening ODI of the three-match series was postponed at the last minute at Newlands on Friday following a Proteas player testing positive Covid-19.

This was the third time a Proteas player has tested positive for the coronavirus since the 24-man squad was announced ahead of the England tour.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

