STAT ATTACK | Proteas lead the way at T20 World Cup as Wolvaardt, Brits, Kapp shine

Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt's batting heroics took SA to the brink of winning the ICC T20 Women's World Cup, where they fell 19 runs shy of beating Australia in the final at Newlands in Cape Town.

But it was a tournament filled with star home performances.

Wolvaardt finished as the highest run-scorer with 230, ahead of England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (216), Australian duo Beth Mooney (206) and Alyssa Healy (189), and Proteas teammate Tazmin Brits (186).

Brits was not only in the run-getting column, but also rose highest in the catching statistics, recording seven scalps in six matches, the most by almost double.

PICS | The drama, elation and agony of SA cricket's maiden World Cup final

Here's a list of South Africa's best performers during the tournament:

230 - The most runs by any batter during the tournament, accumulated by the invaluable Wolvaardt.

117* - The highest batting partnership during the competition shared by Wolvaardt and Brits' unbeaten opening stand to see off Bangladesh in the Proteas' final group-stage game.

9 - Most wickets by a South African - Marizanne Kapp came third overall in this category with nine wickets, one ahead of teammate Shabnim Ismail, who finished with eight. England's Sophie Ecclestone came out trumps with 11, with Australian pair Ash Gardner and Megan Schutt sharing second place with 10 wickets.

7 - Most tournament catches - Brits was a class apart in the field throughout. The ball really did follow her around the park, whether she was fielding in the inner ring or outfield.

3 - Most 50s - Again, Wolvaardt stood tall, joint-topping this list with Mooney.