Stats leave little doubt: Bavuma's entered new domain

News24 Sport chief writer

In the space of a few days, Bavuma blasted out of the window his previous best scores in both the Test and ODI formats.

It suggests a mental switch that could stand him in good stead for his best international cricket yet, as he nears 33.

En route to his 144 in the East London ODI, Bavuma also reached 1,000 runs faster than the likes of Hashim Amla or Virat Kohli.

Up to late January (and even a little beyond it) you could have been excused for believing Temba Bavuma’s broad international batting career was going to be defined more by a “valuable cameos” trend than strikingly bulky scores.

A gritty customer who is good to have in a crisis … it almost seems a polite, cliched, indirect way of describing someone less than renowned for marathon, healthily greedy occupation of the crease.

But well into his 33rd year (the dual SA Test and one-day international skipper has his next birthday in May), Bavuma is suddenly forcing a sharp rethink to that -- once-fitting, it is true – summation of his qualities.

It is almost as if he has palpably crossed a personal, mental Rubicon over the course of several memorable weeks, which began when he lashed 109 against defending World Cup champions England at better than a run a ball in a Bloemfontein ODI on 29 January.

At the time, it still seemed a reasonably isolated big ‘un from him, coming as it did after seven prior innings in the format without reaching even 40 since last recorded century against India at Paarl in January last year.

But like the proverbial London bus – none for half an hour, then three in a row – Bavuma is suddenly on a heart-warming (as much for him as his long-suffering disciples) purple patch for the national cause.

Saturday’s near-standalone resistance to an upset-engineering West Indies side in the second (though effectively first) ODI at Buffalo Park represented the scurrying right-hander’s third international ton in seven visits to the crease for the Proteas.

It was his second in three contests of the 50-overs kind, but also a very rapid follow-up to his much-publicised, long overdue second Test-level century at the Wanderers just days earlier.

There was a much deeper significance to both innings … because it cannot be every day that a batsman who has played at the highest level for a significant period (Bavuma was first capped for SA in 2014) registers his highest innings so quickly after each other in two international formats.

At Test level, he way surpassed his previous and only three-figure landmark of 102 not out against England – all of 89 innings later – with the memorable 172 in the Bullring, while Saturday’s 144 in East London (constituting just over 50 percent of the Proteas’ total runs) comfortably beat off his previous best ODI milestone of 113 on debut against Ireland at Benoni.

Perhaps going a little lost in the general glow of his Buffalo Park vigil was that Bavuma simultaneously also went past 1,000 runs in the arena.

Anyone questioning his white-ball cricket credentials would do well to chew over the fact that, by reaching four figures in his 23rd turn at the crease, he became third only to current team-mates Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen (each 21) for speed to 1,000 by South Africans in ODIs.

It also meant he beat distinguished figures like retired compatriot Hashim Amla and enduring Indian superstar Virat Kohli (both 24) to the mark.

South Africa’s comfortable all-time top runs-scorer (11,550) in ODIs, Jacques Kallis, required 32 innings to post his first 1,000.

Meanwhile, although it will only be much later in the year – as things stand – before Bavuma can resume Test activity, he will do so now only three runs short of achieving 3,000 in that environment, and the likely 17th South African to get there.

He might have stood out like a sore thumb for low weight of his best innings in getting there had it not been for his fatiguing stay at the Bullring crease against the West Indians a few days ago for the 172.

But on the strength of that knock, he will now -- inevitably -- join the 3,000-plus club sporting a better personal best than several of the 16 above him, including Mark Boucher (125), Shaun Pollock (111), Hansie Cronje (135) and De Kock (141 not out).

A further indicator that Bavuma has finally “got” the art of truly major scoring comes through the fact that his Wanderers innings was both his longest yet in minutes at the crease (376) and balls faced (280).

His prior best, respectively, had been 295 minutes (Bangladesh in Durban, 2022, when he scored 93) and 204 balls (Australia in Hobart, 2016, when making 74).

These are all signs of a career set fair for prodigious late bloom …

